Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of W. Franklin Street around 1:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

