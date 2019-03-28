



An overturned tanker has closed all lanes on the inner loop of I-495 in Virginia and two lanes of the outer loop.

The tanker overturned near the American Legion Bridge, closing the bridge as well.

From overhead, you can see the tanker truck went over the jersey wall.

Commuters should expect delays as tanker must be removed from the roadway.

Headed for the American Legion Bridge? The left two lanes of the I-495 Outer Loop on the American Legion Bridge are closed, as well as all Inner Loop lanes, causing delays. This will be an extended closure. Avoid the area if you can. #mdtraffic @ReadyMontgomery @MDSHA pic.twitter.com/SZt54slrXj — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) March 28, 2019

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

