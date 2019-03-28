  • WJZ 13On Air

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Md. (WJZ)


FAIRFAX COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An overturned tanker has closed all lanes on the inner loop of I-495 in Virginia and two lanes of the outer loop.

The tanker overturned near the American Legion Bridge, closing the bridge as well.

From overhead, you can see the tanker truck went over the jersey wall.

Commuters should expect delays as tanker must be removed from the roadway.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

