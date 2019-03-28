



Baltimore police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Police said the shooting broke out around 4 p.m. in the 6200 block of Boston Street.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was on the scene speaking with residents.

Police said four people were shot, and one is in critical condition.

The other three victims’ conditions are unknown.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles while the other two were taken by ambulance.

Police said there were upwards of 30-35 shell casings on the ground.

This story is developing.

