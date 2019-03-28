Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for two people who allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie.
Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Officer Phoebus at 410-222-6135.
