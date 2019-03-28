  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Counterfeit bills, Glen Burnie, Maryland, Royal Farms


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for two people who allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Officer Phoebus at 410-222-6135.

