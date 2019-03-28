



Baltimore County Police need help identifying a man who stole an elderly man’s wallet right off the counter at a Quick Mart in Dundalk.

Store surveillance video shows the victim standing at the counter buying a lottery ticket and laying his wallet down. He finished his purchase and walked away, forgetting to pick up his wallet.

The suspect walked up to the counter immediately after, picked up the wallet and conceals it, moves to the open register window to pay for a drink and leaves.

He left the area on foot, walking up Trappe Road toward Wallford Drive.

Police are asking if anyone who recognizes this thief to contact Police at 410-887-7320.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook