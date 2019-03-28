



The Powerball jackpot roll that ended Wednesday night with a $768.4 million winner in Wisconsin also rolled out plenty of prizes for Maryland Lottery players.

In the 26 Powerball drawings between December 29, 2018 and March 27, 2019, two Maryland residents won second-tier prizes of $1 million.

Another 24 Maryland Lottery players landed third-tier prizes of $50,000, including five in the March 27 drawing.

The two $1 million winners have claimed their prizes. The lucky winners purchased their tickets in Hagerstown and Newburg.

Fourteen of the $50,000 winners have claimed their prizes, but the Maryland Lottery is still waiting to meet the remaining 10, whose tickets were bought in seven different counties and Baltimore City.

March 27 Drawing:

• Eagles Nest, 2754 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City (Cecil County)

• Emmitsburg Jubilee Foods, 515 East Main Street, Emmitsburg (Frederick County)

• Mailboxes & More, 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 100, Rockville (Montgomery County)

• 7-Eleven #11575, 18120 Georgia Avenue, Olney (Montgomery County)

• 7-Eleven #27014, 22 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro (Prince George’s County)

March 23 Drawing:

• New Carrollton Liquors, 8433 Annapolis Road, Hyattsville (Prince George’s County)

March 20 Drawing:

• Beverage Barn, 3000 Emmorton Road in Abingdon (Harford County)

• Food Rite, 308 East Market Street, Snow Hill (Worcester County)

March 13 Drawing:

• Hawthorne Country Club, 8760 Hawthorne Road, LaPlata (Charles County)

February 23 Drawing:

• Giant Food, 1020 W. 41st Street (Baltimore City)

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes in person at Lottery headquarters, located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook