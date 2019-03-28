Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Overnight-Clouds and milder with lows in the mid-’40s Thursday night.

Friday, warmer with clouds and perhaps some sun and a high around 70!

Saturday, happy weekend! Warmer but with clouds and some sun, but a high in the low 70’s! 

Saturday night some showers are likely and mild -lows in the low 50’s.

Sunday morning showers give way to some clearing later and turning cooler. Highs in the upper 50’s

Have a nice weekend, last one of March! No fooling! Bob Turk

