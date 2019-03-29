



Does class rank matter?

Anne Arundel County’s Board of Education is considering a change to its policy that would eliminate class ranks — including valedictorian and salutatorian.

The meeting is scheduled for April 3.

The changes being proposed would be effect the 9th grade class starting high school in 2021.

The board last considered removing class rank when the cum laude honors system was instated in 2017. Cum laude honors a wider array of students and the board believes it reduces stresses related to “students who tailor their schedules almost exclusively in an effort to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian status.”

It’ll be the first of three reviews of this policy.

“Board policy calls for a 30-day comment period after the first review of the policy, followed by two subsequent readings at public meetings,” the announcement said.

The board’s meeting at begins at 8:30 a.m., but will immediately go into closed session. The meeting will be public again around 10 a.m.

Full agenda is here.

