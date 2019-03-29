



A Baltimore County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of Pastor Raphael Happy-Ikenwilo in August 2017.

Daniel Degoto, 43, of Windsor Mill, Md., was sentenced in a Baltimore County Circuit Court on Friday.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, Degoto drove his wife to 7828 Liberty Road where she intended to attend worship services at Rahamis Ministry International Church.

Degoto then waited in the parking lot as Pastor Happy-Ikenwilo arrived with his wife and was removing items from his car.

Degoto then drove his vehicle at and struck Pastor Happy-Ikenwilo.

He then approached the victim and stabbed him with a large hunting knife a total of 13 times in the head, neck, torso and extremities.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died six hours later as a result of his injuries.

Degoto fled the scene but was arrested later that day in Howard County.

He was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in a trial in Baltimore County on Jan 31., 2019.

He was sentenced on Friday to life with all but 50 years suspended.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook