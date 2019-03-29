



There may be DNA evidence that could clear Adnan Syed.

The subject of the first season of the Serial podcast, Syed was convicted in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in 1999. After the podcast, there was support for him to get a new trial.

Although an initial ruling said he would get a new trial, that decision was later overturned.

Now an HBO series examining the Syed’s case hints at unknown DNA evidence.

According to documents, prosecutors tested about a dozen items like fingernail clippings and blood samples.

And none tested positive for the convicted killer.

But state prosecutors said just because there’s no Syed DNA it does not mean he’s innocent.

Syed’s attorney Justin Brown disagreed.

“Recovered evidence in Adnan Syed case was tested for DNA in the fall of 2018 and NOTHING was matched to Syed,” Brown tweeted. “There is no forensic evidence linking him to this crime.”

