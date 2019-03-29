



Former Baltimore police commissioner Darryl DeSousa was sentenced to 10 months for tax fraud.

DeSousa will not start serving his sentence immediately.

He told the judge he lost just about everything and begged for mercy.

“Simply put, Darryl DeSousa is a tax cheat,” said Prosecutor Leo Wise.

DeSousa said he cashed out his pension to pay his roughly $67,000 tax obligation.

“This is a sad day for you and for our city.” said Judge Blake. “There is simply no excuse that you did not know it was wrong to lie on your tax returns.”

DeSousa’s prosecution was connected to the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal earlier this month.

Former BPD Police Chief’s Tax Fraud Linked To Gun Trace Task Force Scandal

A sentencing memorandum filed March 18 said officers shared tips about how to get tax refunds by claiming fraudulent deductions.

According to the memo, DeSousa “deliberately took steps to defraud the State of Maryland and the federal government.”

De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, says co-workers advised how he could save money on taxes but that he didn’t understand what he was doing.

#BREAKING: Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa walks into federal court for sentencing in his tax case. He fraudulently claimed charitable deductions, failed to even file taxes @wjz pic.twitter.com/SALeQ6S25v — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 29, 2019

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren is at the sentencing and will have more on this developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook