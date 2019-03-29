



Former Baltimore police commissioner Darryl DeSousa is set to be sentenced Friday in a tax fraud case.

DeSousa’s prosecution was connected to the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal earlier this month.

Former BPD Police Chief’s Tax Fraud Linked To Gun Trace Task Force Scandal

A sentencing memorandum filed March 18 said officers shared tips about how to get tax refunds by claiming fraudulent deductions.

According to the memo, DeSousa “deliberately took steps to defraud the State of Maryland and the federal government.”

De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, says co-workers advised how he could save money on taxes but that he didn’t understand what he was doing.

Prosecutors are seeking a year in prison.

