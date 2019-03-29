



Horseshoe Casino announced the opening of Maryland’s first Top Golf Swing Suites.

The swing suites, which will be located just outside the poker room on the Baltimore casino’s second level, will have two simulator bays and a host of virtual games — including Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic.

“We’re pleased to offer Maryland’s only Topgolf Swing Suites as part of our unique entertainment offerings,” said Caesars Regional President and Horseshoe Baltimore General Manager Erin Chamberlin. “These suites will provide a sense of the amazing fun guests will enjoy at Baltimore Topgolf when it opens right next door.”

Up to eight people can enjoy the suites and the spaces will be available to rent as well.

“We are proud to team with Horseshoe Baltimore to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in Baltimore,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing Simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook