



Elected Maryland officials reacted to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System, a day after she delivered a statement surrounding the controversy.

Mayor Catherine Pugh Out Of The Hospital, Says $500K ‘Healthy Holly’ Deal Was A ‘Mistake’

The topic at Gov. Larry Hogan’s meeting with Maryland’s Congressional Delegation turned into a discussion of Pugh’s statement.

“I saw part of the press conference yesterday,” Hogan said. “The mayor did not take questions. I understand she had some type of documentation. I haven’t seen the documentation. I know we still have a lot of unanswered questions.”

Pugh said that she did not take any questions Thursday because the matter is, “ongoing.”

“I am deeply sorry for any lack of confidence or disappointment which this initiative may have caused,” she said.

Pugh admitted that her deal was essentially a handshake agreement. The deal was $500,000 for 100,000 books.

Pugh returned $100,000 last week after she resigned from the UMMS Board.

“Everyday we get a little bit more,” Senator Ben Cardin said. “It raises more questions than answers.”

Maryland U.S. Senators said they want to know more about the deal.

“My view is that we should collect all information before we make any final judgments about this,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said. “Obviously, the mayor acknowledges that people have legitimate concerns about what happened. I think we need to get all the facts.”

WJZ reached out to UMMS for comment about who approved the deals without a contract. The medical system did not respond.

