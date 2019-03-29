BREAKINGUnited Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Dulles, After Leaving BWI
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Joe Bellino, Navy’s first Heisman Trophy winner, died in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Bellino, who was the 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, was 81 years old when he died.

According to The Capital GazetteBellino was a “standout halfback for the Midshipmen, had been in failing health for some time.”

He played for Navy from 1958 to 1960.

Navy fans shared condolences on social media Friday morning as the news broke:

https://twitter.com/RichBurkeCYBER/status/1111617085904470017

