



Joe Bellino, Navy’s first Heisman Trophy winner, died in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Bellino, who was the 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, was 81 years old when he died.

According to The Capital Gazette, Bellino was a “standout halfback for the Midshipmen, had been in failing health for some time.”

He played for Navy from 1958 to 1960.

Navy fans shared condolences on social media Friday morning as the news broke:

Terribly saddened to wake up this morning to news of Joe Bellino having passed away. He was a great player and a great man. — Michael James (@navybirddog) March 29, 2019

I mean, look at this guy runhttps://t.co/NEqTWflUkr — Michael James (@navybirddog) March 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of Winchester legend and American hero Joe Bellino. Navy veteran, Heisman Trophy award winner and an all-around great man. My condolences to the entire Bellino family. pic.twitter.com/fBnydCZLxA — Michael Day (@mikeday4rep) March 29, 2019

Sad news that we just lost Joe Bellino. @SeanGlennon pic.twitter.com/zBVdZjXpKj — Bob Hyldburg (@BobtheStatMan) March 29, 2019

