



The leader of Old York Money Gang (OYMG), a Baltimore gang, was sentenced to life in prison for murder, drug conspiracy, drug dealing and gun crimes.

According to a plea agreement, Trevon Beasley, 25, of Baltimore, was the leader of OYMG, a gang that participated in criminal activity including murder, robbery, extortion, burglary and narcotics trafficking in and around Baltimore.

OYMG sustained itself in part through drug sales, including crack cocaine, as well as through murder for hire and other violent crimes.

The evidence showed that Beasley occupied a leadership role in the gang.

Witnesses at the trial testified that Beasley accepted and executed the contract murder of Tyrone Servance on Nov. 15, 2016.

Record jail calls between Beasley and another OYMG member discuss the fallout from that specific contract killing.

Nine other defendants in the case previously pleaded guilty to racketeering or drug-related charges. So far, eight have been sentenced.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook