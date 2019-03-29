



A Riverdale, Md., man was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for participation in a violent racketeering conspiracy, known as MS-13, including murder and attempted murder.

According to his plea agreement, Kevin Soriana-Hernandez, 19, beginning in August 2017, members of MS-13, including Soriana-Hernandez, engaged in acts of violence with whom they believed to be members of a rival gang.

The two groups threatened each other with physical violence, brandished firearms and shot at each other.

Soriana-Hernandez admitted that he and other members of MS-13 planned to kill other members of the rival gang.

He also admitted that on Sept. 16, 2017, he and co-conspirators shot at and stabbed a member of the rival gang multiple times.

The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim died from a single gunshot wound and 13 stab wounds.

Five of Soriana-Hernandez’s co-defendants remain charged with various racketeering violations, including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy and extortion conspiracy.

The trial of the remaining defendants is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook