BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening statements began Friday in the murder trial of a popular Baltimore bartender.
Alex Wroblewski was killed in November 2017.
Wroblewski had stopped at a Royal Farms after work, when he was shot in the parking lot.
Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges related to the crime.
3 Suspects In Slaying Of Bartender Outside Royal Farms Charged With Murder
Trivontre Gatling-Mouzon, 21, will serve eight years after taking a plea deal.
