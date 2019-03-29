



Opening statements began Friday in the murder trial of a popular Baltimore bartender.

Alex Wroblewski was killed in November 2017.

Wroblewski had stopped at a Royal Farms after work, when he was shot in the parking lot.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges related to the crime.

3 Suspects In Slaying Of Bartender Outside Royal Farms Charged With Murder

Trivontre Gatling-Mouzon, 21, will serve eight years after taking a plea deal.

