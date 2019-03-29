



The City of Baltimore will pay tribute to the late Frank Robinson on Tuesday.

A portion of 33rd Street, where the Orioles used to play at Memorial Stadium, will be named after the MLB Hall of Famer.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is inviting citizens of the community to come to the unveiling on April 2.

Robinson passed away in February at the age of 83.

Orioles Hall Of Famer Frank Robinson Dies At 83

Robinson was the first player to win MVP awards in both leagues and the first African-American manager in MLB.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a Baltimore Oriole in 1982.

Robinson was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given to civilians in the United States, by President George W. Bush in 2005.

In his 21-year career, Robinson was voted an All-Star 14 times and won two MVP awards with four other Top 5 finishes in MVP voting. He won the American League’s Triple Crown in 1966 when he hit .316 with 49 home runs and 122 RBI.

