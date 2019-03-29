  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore that left one person hospitalized Friday night.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Duvall Ave. around 5:17 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

