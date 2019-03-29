BREAKINGUnited Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Dulles, After Leaving BWI
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The married teen couple wanted in a Glen Burnie double homicide are in police custody.

Edwin Hurtado-Valdez and Cambria Sieck were wanted in the deaths of Antwan Troy Briggs and Antwon Elijah Queen.

Sieck, 18, turned herself in just after midnight on Friday after her family convinced her to do so.

Cambria Sieck

Hurtado-Valdez, 19, was taken into police custody in Mexico by the State Police of Tamaulipas.

Anne Arundel County homicide detectives learned the Hurtado-Valdez has fled the country and went to Mexico. On March 27, police learned of his whereabouts and with the help of local authorities took him into custody.

