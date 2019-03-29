



The married teen couple wanted in a Glen Burnie double homicide are in police custody. Edwin Hurtado-Valdez and Cambria Sieck were wanted in the deaths of Antwan Troy Briggs and Antwon Elijah Queen.

Sieck, 18, turned herself in just after midnight on Friday after her family convinced her to do so.

Hurtado-Valdez, 19, was taken into police custody in Mexico by the State Police of Tamaulipas. There is no mugshot of him at this time.

Anne Arundel County homicide detectives learned the Hurtado-Valdez has fled the country and went to Mexico. On March 27, police learned of his whereabouts and with the help of local authorities took him into custody.

Hurtado-Valdez was charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of first and second-degree assault, and firearm use in a felony violent crime.

Police said Sieck assisted her husband with secreting evidence and helping him flee the area after having knowledge he was involved in the double murder. She was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

The couple lived in the working in the 3700 block of Tenth Street in Brooklyn, Maryland.

