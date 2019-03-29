BREAKING3 Baltimore County Officers Struck By Car Near St. Agnes Hospital
CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland victim of the mass shooting at a 2017 Las Vegas music festival is recovering from another surgery.

Tina Frost, of Crofton, went through surgery to repair her eyelids.

Frost has been rehabilitating for several months, but family and friends say she hopes to be driving again by next month.

Fifty nine people were killed and hundreds more injured in the shooting at a country music festival.

