



A Maryland victim of the mass shooting at a 2017 Las Vegas music festival is recovering from another surgery.

Tina Frost, of Crofton, went through surgery to repair her eyelids.

Frost has been rehabilitating for several months, but family and friends say she hopes to be driving again by next month.

Fifty nine people were killed and hundreds more injured in the shooting at a country music festival.

