Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is hosting his eighth-annual Torrey Smith Family Fund Charity Basketball Game Saturday at Royal Farms Arena.

The Torrey Smith Family Fund Foundation works toward, “creating a society that is equitable and compassionate and assists communities through supporting children, animals or adults to leave the world better than we found it.”

Smith said that his charity basketball game used to be at his old high school, but it grew so much that he moved it to Royal Farms Arena.

“I used to do it at my high school, Stafford High School in Virginia,” Smith said. “Then it grew so much. Half of the place would be purple. I was like, alright, let me figure out a way to make it a little bigger. So we moved it up to Maryland.”

Smith’s charity basketball game brings together former Ravens teammates and other NFL players from across the league.

“It means a lot to see the guys,” Smith said. “Anquan comes back every year. Ed Reed will be here again. Those are the people that I love and respect for the men that they are and for the things that they do in the community as well.”

The game will take place Saturday, March 30, at Royal Farms Arena. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and tip-off will be at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Torrey Smith Foundation Website or on Ticketmaster.

