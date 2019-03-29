Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For anyone wanting to know more about the consent decree and what progress has been made to reform the Baltimore Police Department, there will be public briefings starting in May.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For anyone wanting to know more about the consent decree and what progress has been made to reform the Baltimore Police Department, there will be public briefings starting in May.
Two meetings will be held in each police district throughout the year.
Speakers will provide an update on the department’s implementation efforts and some of the upcoming changes that with improve responsiveness for residents.
Email cdimplentation@baltimorepolice.org with questions.
WHAT ABOUT REFORMING CITY HALL AND ALL THE DARK UNETHICAL DEALINGS FLOWING IN AND OUT OF THERE BY OUR SO CALLED LEADERS!
Baltimore City is one of the most corrupt city’s in the nation and the voters that voted them in don’t seem to care…