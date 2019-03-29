  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite a lot of clouds most of the day, we did manage to hit a high of 71 degrees at 3:45 p.m.!

Saturday will be even warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, we think we could top out at a warm 76 degrees!

Clouds will increase at night, with a good chance of a period of rain after midnight, until about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Cooler air will return by Sunday afternoon, and the sun will also return. Cooler, but sunny skies will be around on Monday.

Have a great weekend. Bob Turk

