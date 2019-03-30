



Baltimore City Police were called to the Inner Harbor on Saturday night for reports of multiple fights downtown.

Police tell WJZ that officers were called to Light Street and Pratt Street around 9 p.m. to investigate large groups of juveniles involved in multiple fights.

Police said that when officers arrived, multiple juveniles ran from the scene.

There is no word on any arrests or injuries yet.

