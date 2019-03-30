Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police were called to the Inner Harbor on Saturday night for reports of multiple fights downtown.
Police tell WJZ that officers were called to Light Street and Pratt Street around 9 p.m. to investigate large groups of juveniles involved in multiple fights.
Police said that when officers arrived, multiple juveniles ran from the scene.
There is no word on any arrests or injuries yet.
Of course there were no arrest. That’s why the animals do it. It’s a cake walk for them. East Point, Harbor Place. Guess it’s time for White Marsh. Fight fire with fire…then it will stop. Glad Millionaire Harrison is on top of all of this. Did he show up AFTER everything was over? Guess that will be his calling card for now on. Let’s hear those words of wisdom…we have to take the criminals off the streets. What a genius . How did we ever get by without him?