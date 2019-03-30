



Brandon Hyde earned his first win as a big league manager as the Orioles went on to beat the Yankees 5-3 on Saturday, setting up a rubber game on Sunday.

The Yankees (1-1) took an early 1-0 lead over the Orioles (1-1) in the fourth inning on a D.J. LeMahieu ground ball that scored Gleyber Torres.

In the sixth inning, the Orioles answered with two runs and never relinquished their lead for the rest of the game.

Dwight Smith Jr. singled to right to score Jesus Sucre, and Richie Martin later came around to score on a throwing error by Gary Sanchez to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead.

The Orioles added to their lead the next inning on an RBI single from Sucre that scored Rio Ruiz.

Baltimore added what proved to be two important insurance runs in the top of the ninth, as New York battled in the bottom half of the inning, but ultimately came up short.

Mike Wright earned his first career save and Jimmy Yacabonis earned his first victory of the season.

The Orioles will go for their first series win of the season on Sunday.

Dylan Bundy is slated to toe the rubber for the Birds, while lefty J.A. Happ is scheduled to go for the Bronx Bombers.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

