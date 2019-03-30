



Baltimore County Police made several juvenile arrests following an incident at Eastpoint Mall on Friday night.

Police said that at least 300 juveniles left Eastpoint Mall and walked into the parking lot.

Baltimore County Police said that they received several calls of businesses being damaged and several fights.

The incident required response from additional precincts along with Maryland State Police.

Police made several juvenile arrests. One report of a robbery. Female victim told police that her cellphone was stolen. Police did make arrests in connection with the robbery. Pepper spray was used by police in order to gain control of the crowd. #eastpointmall ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 30, 2019

Police also said that there was one report of a robbery.

A female victim told police that her phone was stolen.

Police made arrests in connection to the robbery.

Pepper spray was used by police in order to gain control of a crowd.

#BreakingNews Very large police presence at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk. There’s also a large presence at a second location across the street at a Dunkin’ Donuts. @WJZ is still waiting on police to give information about this incident. pic.twitter.com/T4oU68RuY9 — C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) March 30, 2019

This story is developing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook