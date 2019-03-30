  • WJZ 13On Air

By Max McGee
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Eastpoint Mall, Local TV, Talkers


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police made several juvenile arrests following an incident at Eastpoint Mall on Friday night.

Police said that at least 300 juveniles left Eastpoint Mall and walked into the parking lot.

Baltimore County Police said that they received several calls of businesses being damaged and several fights.

The incident required response from additional precincts along with Maryland State Police.

Police also said that there was one report of a robbery.

A female victim told police that her phone was stolen.

Police made arrests in connection to the robbery.

Pepper spray was used by police in order to gain control of a crowd.

This story is developing. 

