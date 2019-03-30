



Baltimore celebrated its brave men and women who fought in the Vietnam War in GBMC’s and Gilchrist’s second-annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.

Maryland Vietnam Veterans Will Be Celebrated March 30

The event offered veterans a day of healing by providing them an opportunity to remember all those who served.

Those in attendance were also part of a Welcome Home Treatment and Praise event for fellow veterans.

The Welcome Home Celebration coincided with the observance of Maryland’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day, a day that honors all Vietnam war veterans.

