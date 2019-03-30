Filed Under:Baltimore News, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Local TV, Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration, Shot Tower stations, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration, resumed normal service on the Metro Subway Link between the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Shot Tower stations on Saturday.

In mid-February, trains were single-tracking while crews reconstructed interlockings at the Johns Hopkins Hospital station.

Interlockings are key rail components that allow trains to cross from one track to another.

