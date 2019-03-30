  • WJZ 13On Air

AVENUE, Md. (WJZ) — A Saint Mary’s County country store re-opened its doors for business on Saturday, one day after a truck crashed through its wall.

Investigators said that just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, a truck ran through Murphy’s Town and Country in Avenue, Md.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, but was later found in the woods. The suspect is now facing several charges.

According to investigators, nobody was hurt in the crash.

Murphy’s Town and Country, a family-owned store, has been in business for 70 years.

