



Baltimore police are investigating a shooting in South Baltimore that left a woman injured Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Giles Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

