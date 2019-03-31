



It’s a new recipe to patch up a problem along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Over the weekend, crews with the National Park Service dumped a “pot hole killer” along I-295, plugging up the problematic potholes that are popping tires.

“My car is obviously paying for it, it’s going to cost me at least $400 to fix this now,” said Laura Ciceres, a driver.

It’s the first part of a long-term solution. The National Park Service fast tracked repairs, shutting down parts of both north and southbound 295 Friday and Saturday night while trucks injected asphalt into the deep holes that plague the parkway.

Some drivers hope the solution works.

“All those roads are terrible. People are crashing because of potholes, losing control because of potholes,” said another driver, Pablo Aguilar.

The work was originally scheduled to start next fall, until Gov. Hogan and state politicians got involved.

National Park Service To Begin Expedited Repairs On BW Parkway Amid Pressure From Lawmakers

Hogan met on Friday with state delegation to talk about the problems on the parkway.

“I want to thank the delegation we were all on the same page on trying to get the federal government on some immediate repairs to the parkway,” Hogan said.

“For them to put a band-aid on these potholes only to fix it again, they might as well just put all of this money all at once, close the roads make people work instead of putting a band-aid on it,” Aguilar said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook