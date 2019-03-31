  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing, Missing Boy, Missing Teen


ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Jayden Ray has returned home safely, police said Sunday night.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy from Aberdeen. He was last seen Saturday morning.

Police said Jayden Ray was last seen on Ford Street in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Police said he may be wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt with red “swoosh and camo” pants. He is 5’11” and 127 lbs.

Please call 410-272-2121 with information. All tips are confidential.

