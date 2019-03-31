Comments
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Jayden Ray has returned home safely, police said Sunday night.
Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy from Aberdeen. He was last seen Saturday morning.
Police said Jayden Ray was last seen on Ford Street in Aberdeen on Saturday.
Police said he may be wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt with red “swoosh and camo” pants. He is 5’11” and 127 lbs.
Please call 410-272-2121 with information. All tips are confidential.
