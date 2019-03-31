Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in northwest Baltimore Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 6900 block of Glen Heights Avenue at around 5:32 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
