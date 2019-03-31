  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fairmount Heights, Local TV, Maryland, Prince George's County


FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a transgender woman in suburban Maryland.

Fairmount Heights Police tell news outlets that they were called to the area of Aspen and Jost streets Saturday around 6:30 a.m. on reports of gunshots.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was found dead at the scene after being shot multiple times.

The case will be turned over to Prince George’s County Police for investigation.

WJLA-TV in Washington reports that the area, which borders the District of Columbia, has seen an influx of transgender prostitution.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    March 31, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    It’s not a woman. It’s a man dressed like a woman.Sick of this PC mentality . Run a DNA test to prove it is a man. Can’t change what GOD created. Democrats think they can but they can’t

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s