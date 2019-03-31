



As elevator doors opened, so did the door of opportunity for dozens of Baltimore girls, hoping to make prom a reality.

“A lot of the girls that come here, they have a strong need, that they need help with their proms. You know, proms are really expensive. The dresses are $500, $600 a piece,” A woman said.

For 15 years, the Priceless Dress Project has been giving away free prom dresses and accessories and providing resources to junior and senior girls to offset the cost of a very expensive night.

And- find their confidence.

“It’s a fun time, and I think that you have the most fun when you look the best. And I think that’s really important for a lot of women and girls,” said LaChelle Dickenson, Towson University’s Homecoming Queen.

Girls, like Alexis and Briana who woke up before dawn for the event, and started lining up outside the Lord Baltimore Hotel at 9 a.m.

“Probably like a mermaid dress, that’s what I usually was trying to go for. But anything is possible. Whatever suits me and like, brings out the light in me,” said Alexis Morton.

Inside, the search for the perfect dress was on, through racks and racks of gorgeous, donated gowns.

“It’s more than just a dress. The prom is a becoming ceremony. You’re becoming a young lady, you’re becoming a woman. A lot of people are going off to college, or a lot of people are getting jobs for the first time,” One woman said.

Making a huge moment in a high school career accessible and unforgettable.

The Priceless Gown Project collects dresses all year round for the effort. For more information, click here.

