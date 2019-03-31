  • WJZ 13On Air

SHADY SIDE, MD (WJZ)– A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued three passengers from two boats in the waters off of Anne Arundel County last night.

Crews received a distress call around 9:30a.m. from a boater who was offshore near the area of Shady Side.

The caller told authorities that there were two boats taking on water and three passengers were stranded on a marshy shoreline.

A Maryland State Police helicopter located the boaters and tried to to direct Anne Arundel County Fire Department boats to the location but the area was too shallow forcing an aerial rescue.

After being loaded into the helicopter the boaters were flown to Deale Elementary School where they were transferred to Anne Arundel County Fire Department for further evaluation.

