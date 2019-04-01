



Police are looking for two unidentified teen boys who knocked a teen cyclist off his bike and stole his property.

According to Anne Arundel Police, officers responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery on March 30 at around 5:45 p.m.

The teen victim said he was riding his bike when they teen suspects approached him and knocked him off his bike.

Officers checked the area for the suspects but didn’t find them.

This is a developing story

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter