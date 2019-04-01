Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Dietrich's Liquors robbed, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating an armed robbery at Dietrich’s Liquors.

According to police, officers responded to the liquor store at 7346 Furnace Branch Road  in Glen Burnie around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

A man robbed the business with a gun, police said, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s