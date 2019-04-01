



Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating an armed robbery at Dietrich’s Liquors.

According to police, officers responded to the liquor store at 7346 Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

A man robbed the business with a gun, police said, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

