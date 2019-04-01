



The cherry blossoms along DC’s Tidal Basin were expected to be at peak bloom Monday, but now it’s looking like peak bloom will be sometime this week instead.

According to the Cherry Blossom Festival website, the blooms are at stage 5 with is when they are puffy white. That means they are 4 to 6 days away from peak bloom. Initially, bloom watchers said peak bloom would be Monday.

But as of the last bloom watch update, peak bloom is still expected this week.

It takes a village to track the #BloomWatch! This male mallard checked out the emerging blossoms for us earlier this week. Not enough of the Yoshinos trees are in blossom to reach peak bloom, but lots of color around the Tidal Basin today as the first trees reach the final stage. pic.twitter.com/tTdhO7eSSH — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 30, 2019

Despite the delay, the cherry blossom festival still drew crowds over the weekend as tourists came to look at the blooms and other checked out the kite festival.

Large crowds are expected in DC this week as the Cherry Blossom Festival continues. People headed to the festival should expect lots of people this weekend as well.

You can see some photos from the weekend below:

For more information on the festival, go to their website.

