WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The cherry blossoms along DC’s Tidal Basin were expected to be at peak bloom Monday, but now it’s looking like peak bloom will be sometime this week instead.

According to the Cherry Blossom Festival website, the blooms are at stage 5 with is when they are puffy white. That means they are 4 to 6 days away from peak bloom. Initially, bloom watchers said peak bloom would be Monday.

Cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin on the National Mall March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

But as of the last bloom watch update, peak bloom is still expected this week.

Despite the delay, the cherry blossom festival still drew crowds over the weekend as tourists came to look at the blooms and other checked out the kite festival.

Large crowds are expected in DC this week as the Cherry Blossom Festival continues. People headed to the festival should expect lots of people this weekend as well.

You can see some photos from the weekend below:

For more information on the festival, go to their website.

