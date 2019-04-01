



A Frederick man was charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to force a woman he knew to go with him to a store and get money.

According to Frederick police, officers responded to a report of an abduction around 10 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, someone told police they saw a man grab a woman and force her to go with him.

The victim told police the man forced her to go to a retail store with him to “obtain money.” She identified that man as 30-year-old Juan De La Cruz Castro Guardado.

Officers located the female victim unharmed and took Castro Guardado into custody.

He was charged with kidnapping and disorderly conduct.

