



Frederick police are investigating after a man was shot in his thigh Friday.

Police got a call at around 3:01 p.m. from Frederick Memorial Hospital’s Emergency room reporting the incident.

Officers responded to the call and interviewed the victim as well as potential witnesses, who had brought the man to the hospital.

According to the police department, the shooting took place near the 200 block of Appleton Place in Frederick.

Officers returned to the area where they discovered that no one reported anything at the time, but several people confirmed that they had heard gunshots.

There are currently two possible suspects that fled on foot after the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), by text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter