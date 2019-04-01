



Baltimore area Chick-fil-A restaurants will celebrate the Orioles home opener on April 4 with “O’s Day at Chick-fil-A” from 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

All customers wearing Baltimore Orioles apparel — which includes shirts, hats, or jerseys –n will receive one free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich while supplies last at the following locations.

Customers are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #OsDayatChickfilA.

The sandwich includes a breaded boneless chicken breast severed on a toasted buttered bun with two dill pickle chips.

This offer will not be valid not in the drive-thru.

Here are the 41 Baltimore area locations offering this deal:

Aberdeen- 100 Beards Hill Road

Annapolis – 2025 Sumerville Road

Arundel Mills – 7055 Arundel Mills Circle

BWI /Elkridge Landing- 1610 W. Nursery Road

Canton Crossing 3779 Boston Street

Centre at Glen Burnie- 6709 Ritchie Highway

Clarksville- 10 Oakes Road

Constant Friendship Bus. Pk.- 408 Constant Friendship Blvd.

Corridor Market Place- 3366 Corridor Market Place

Crofton FSU- 1133 Crain Highway

Dobbin Center- 6375 Dobbin Road

Eastpoint- 7907 Eastern Ave.

Edgewater- 3220 Solomons Island Road

Eldersburg- 6032 Sykesville Road

Executive Park Drive- 4905 Executive Park Drive

Forest Hill FSR- 1980 Rock Spring Road

Foundry Row FSR- 10170 Reisterstown Rd

Hunt Valley- 6 Hyland Ave

Inner Harbor Inline- 400 E.Pratt Street

Johns Hopkins- 10975 Johns Hopkins Road

Joppa Road- 2008 East Joppa Rd.

Lansdowne- 3599 Washington BLVD

Laurel- 13600 Baltimore Ave. Suite 600

Martin Plaza- 1202 Martin Blvd.

Nottingham Square- 5198 Campbell Blvd.

Pasadena Crossing- 8110 Jumpers Hole Rd

Perry Hall Shopping Center- 8867 Belair Road

Owings Mills Square- 10480 Owings Mills Blvd.

Quarterfield Road- 7831 Quarterfield Park Way

Reisterstown FSR- 12001 Reisterstown Rd

Severna Park- 511 Ritchie Highway

The Village at Waugh Chapel- 2615 Brandermill Blvd

Westminster- 144 Engler Road

York Road FSR- 10142 York Road

MALL LOCATIONS

Columbia Mall- 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway

Marley Station- 7900 Ritchie Highway

Towson Town Center- 825 Dulaney Valley Rd.

Annapolis Mall- 1035 Annapolis Mall

Whitemarsh Mall- 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter