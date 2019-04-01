BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore area Chick-fil-A restaurants will celebrate the Orioles home opener on April 4 with “O’s Day at Chick-fil-A” from 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
All customers wearing Baltimore Orioles apparel — which includes shirts, hats, or jerseys –n will receive one free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich while supplies last at the following locations.
Customers are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #OsDayatChickfilA.
The sandwich includes a breaded boneless chicken breast severed on a toasted buttered bun with two dill pickle chips.
This offer will not be valid not in the drive-thru.
Here are the 41 Baltimore area locations offering this deal:
Aberdeen- 100 Beards Hill Road
Annapolis – 2025 Sumerville Road
Arundel Mills – 7055 Arundel Mills Circle
BWI /Elkridge Landing- 1610 W. Nursery Road
Canton Crossing 3779 Boston Street
Centre at Glen Burnie- 6709 Ritchie Highway
Clarksville- 10 Oakes Road
Constant Friendship Bus. Pk.- 408 Constant Friendship Blvd.
Corridor Market Place- 3366 Corridor Market Place
Crofton FSU- 1133 Crain Highway
Dobbin Center- 6375 Dobbin Road
Eastpoint- 7907 Eastern Ave.
Edgewater- 3220 Solomons Island Road
Eldersburg- 6032 Sykesville Road
Executive Park Drive- 4905 Executive Park Drive
Forest Hill FSR- 1980 Rock Spring Road
Foundry Row FSR- 10170 Reisterstown Rd
Hunt Valley- 6 Hyland Ave
Inner Harbor Inline- 400 E.Pratt Street
Johns Hopkins- 10975 Johns Hopkins Road
Joppa Road- 2008 East Joppa Rd.
Lansdowne- 3599 Washington BLVD
Laurel- 13600 Baltimore Ave. Suite 600
Martin Plaza- 1202 Martin Blvd.
Nottingham Square- 5198 Campbell Blvd.
Pasadena Crossing- 8110 Jumpers Hole Rd
Perry Hall Shopping Center- 8867 Belair Road
Owings Mills Square- 10480 Owings Mills Blvd.
Quarterfield Road- 7831 Quarterfield Park Way
Reisterstown FSR- 12001 Reisterstown Rd
Severna Park- 511 Ritchie Highway
The Village at Waugh Chapel- 2615 Brandermill Blvd
Westminster- 144 Engler Road
York Road FSR- 10142 York Road
MALL LOCATIONS
Columbia Mall- 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway
Marley Station- 7900 Ritchie Highway
Towson Town Center- 825 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Annapolis Mall- 1035 Annapolis Mall
Whitemarsh Mall- 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard
