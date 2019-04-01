



Vanessa Tyson is one of two women who. She and Meredith Watson stepped forward with their allegations in February when some lawmakers were calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a racist yearbook photo. If Northam had resigned, Fairfax would have likely replaced him. Fairfax has categorically denied these allegations.

The Virginia general assembly will meet on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month, and Tyson and Watson are calling for a public hearing. They say they want to testify under oath to describe what they allege Fairfax did to them.

Accuser Still Wants Virginia Lt. Governor To Resign

Tyson, a politics professor, was the first woman to step forward with her claim that Fairfax assaulted her when they were both working at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. When Tyson met Fairfax, she found him to be “very friendly, very charismatic.”

“Harmless even,” Tyson told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. “He’s told me that he was at Columbia Law School. And I– and we realized we had a mutual friend… So we immediately struck up a conversation.”

