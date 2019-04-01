  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore on Monday.

Police responded to the 800 block of West Lexington Street in the back area, for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found a man awake and alert, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

