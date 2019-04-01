Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, House Speaker Michael Busch, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland House of Delegates


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch announced Monday he has pneumonia and may miss the rest of the General Assembly, his office confirmed.

Lawmakers are in session until April 8, when they will adjourn for the year.

This story is developing. 

