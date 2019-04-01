



Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife are expecting baby no. 3.

The Baltimore native shared the news over Instagram Sunday.

“#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3,” Phelps posted.

The sex of the baby is unknown at this time.

Phelps has two boys with his wife Nicole, Boomer and Beckett.

Although Phelps lived in Maryland while he competed in the Olympics, they have since moved to Arizona.

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian. He’s an avid spokesperson for mental health issues.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook