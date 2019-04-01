



A new update indicates that officials at Damascus High School waited hours to tell police after a football player was credibly accused of assaulting a teammate with a broomstick.

The Washington Post report suggests school officials instead launched their own investigation, finding several victims and suspects.

The Post said the victims weren’t given medical care and their parents were not notified.

Four suspects are being prosecuted.

